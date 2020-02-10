Rudeboy to premiere ‘Feeling’ collabo with Bebe Cool on Valentine’s

Nigerian sensation singer Peter Okoye alias Rudeboy is set to premiere a brand new dancehall track with Gagamel boss Bebe Cool dubbed Feeling.

The song will be officially premiered on Valentine’s day when Rudeboy touches down in Kampala for a show at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The track will be Bebe Cool’s first official song of the year and has highly billed it as a fire jam that is going to set the music industry ablaze.

We open 2020 with this sensational dancehall collaboration. Let the music race begin. Bebe Cool

Rudeboy was booked to perform in Kampala on Valentine’s day by Comedy Store proprietor, Alex Muhangi because of his soothing music and a good sense of romantic songs.

So, all artists and music lovers should brace themselves for a musical marathon this year as Bebe Cool and Chameleone seem to be more serious musically, unlike the previous years.

