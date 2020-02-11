Bebe Cool and Rudeboy finally drop ‘Feeling’ collabo | AUDIO

To Bebe Cool, it’s now official that he has got his 2020 musical race underway having dropped his highly billed head-nodding dancehall jam dubbed Feeling featuring Nigeria’s Rudeboy.

The uplifting tune starts off with Bebe Cool introducing Rudeboy in a Uganda – Nigeria collabo before dropping fire lyrics that ooze his music talent.

Rudeboy then chips in to add flavor and spices up the song with his masterclass Nigerian touch that gives the song a whole new vibe that brings more life to the track.

The audio was produced by producer Ronnie from Sweet Sounds Studio in Kampala. The video will be dropping sometime soon. Listen to the audio below and rate it;

