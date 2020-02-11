Eddie Wizzy detained over abduction allegations in Buyende

Singer Sharon Peyton’s manager Eddie Wizzy, real name Stuart Njuuki, is behind coolers in Buyende district over allegations of abduction according to police.

Eddie Wizzy, the renowned dancer was arrested by events promoter Aggrey Katende over allegations of kidnap and threats that he issued to the promoter asking him to stop demanding for his money he had taken and failed to turn up for a show that he had booked him to perform at.

Having been issued with threats, promoter Katende rushed to Buyende police station and got an arrest warrant that was transferred to Katwe police in Kampala where Eddie Wizzy was arrested from.

Promoter Katende was later allowed to transfer Eddie Wizzy to Buyende police where he committed the offense from and where he is currently detained.

In a video sited by this website, Eddie Wizzy who was spotted behind bars was overheard pleading to Katende how he is willing to work for him in order to settle their disagreements.

However, Katende replied how he only wants Eddie Wizzy to pay for the damages and losses he has caused him totaling to Shs 8,760,000 million and not willing to buy his work services again.

