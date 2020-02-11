Singer Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, believes that no other African artist has encountered as many troubles as he has faced since he hit stardom in the music industry.

The Gagamel boss who just scooped a six-month Guinness ambassadorial deal stated that the wrath he has so far encountered in showbiz is not comparable to what any other African artist has faced.

Speaking with authority at a presser he held on Sunday evening, Bebe Cool lamented to the youths as he openly stressed that he is the most attacked artist in the Ugandan music industry.

The Wire Wire singer gave an example of how he was trolled, bashed, and abused for 8 years non-stop by the then very vibrant tabloid in Red Pepper and her sister tabloids like Kamunye, on a daily basis.

I’ve gone through the most difficult times in the music indutry for any artist in Africa. It is not comparable. No single artist with authority can say that he has faced the same troubles that I’ve encountered if you consider time. For the youths, I’m the most ever attacked musician in Uganda among all artists. For about 8-years non-stop, Red Pepper and her sister taboliods like Kamunye abused, bashed, and trolled me to maximum until they reached to the extent of abusing my moslem wife’s parents and family on Eid day by mixing them with word haramu. In fact, some people don’t have any reason why they hate me. But if you were to ask which artist would be the most loved in Uganda would be definitely Bebe Cool. But that is not possible because of the way Red Pepper tainted my image for 8 solid years. Bebe Cool

