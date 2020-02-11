Rudeboy reportedly to perform Radio’s ‘Nakudata’ song in Kampala

Former P-Square singer Rudeboy has promised to spice up his Valentine’s day performance in Kampala by performing his favorite song, ‘Nakudata‘ by the late Mowzey Radio.

The development comes in after one of the members who belong to the team that booked the Fire Fire singer for a gig at Cricket Oval shared screenshots of his WhatsApp chat.

According to the screenshot, it seemed as if Rudeboy was only familiar with Nakudata as the only song by Radio that he was well versed with.

In the chat, Rudeboy confirmed that he will be performing Nakudata before he requested for a sample of other Radio’s songs so that he could listen to them and maybe add a song or two to the songs on his performance list.

This will be Rudeboy’s first time to perform in Kampala, Uganda as a solo artiste since the last time he was here was with his twin brother Paul Okoye alias Mr.P

