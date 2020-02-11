Not widely known because he prefers to keep a low profile, Kakooza Hillary a.k.a Scopion MC UG is the invisible hand in the growing dominance of most Ugandan celebrities on social media.

Easily said, social media has increasingly become a necessity in the average Ugandan youth’s life. The urge to use different platforms for communication, among other things, has turned into an addiction of sorts.

In the popular circles, the numbers each celebrity commands on different social media platforms has somehow become a major talking point and a measure of supremacy.

From Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, etc, most celebrities have come up with ways of making sure they attract big numbers just to match their social influence and to promote their art online, of course.

But what about a common man who commands a huge following despite not being such a popular figure? How did he make it and what’s the big secret behind him being branded the King of Instagram in Uganda?

At 560k followers on the double-tap app today, Scopion MC holds Uganda’s 5th most followed Instagram account just behind Zari Hassan, Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone and Rema Namakula.

Born 3rd March 1993, Scopion MC is one of the leading Digital Marketing Experts and Social Media Managers. He is the brains behind many top brands and successful social media campaigns.

He reveals that he has reaped a fortune in managing and marketing social media platforms for celebrities and businesses, Web Development, Pay per Click Advertising, among others.

Scopion MC’s hands have made it possible for the likes of Bettinah Tianah, Eddy Kenzo, Lydia Jazmine, Abryanz, Judith Babirye, Anitah Fabiola, Karole Kasita, Gravity Omutujju, John Blaq, to gather large numbers on social media.

That’s some profile for an ordinary Ugandan, innit?

Read Also: “I don’t buy followers” – Zari stresses as she makes 7 million Instagram followers