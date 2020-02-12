I can’t fear to battle someone who has no music – Bebe to Chameleone

A few years ago, rumors made rounds on how Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool were set to face off in a musical battle.

The battle claims evaporated through the thin air as soon as they surfaced as some sources revealed that Gagamel boss, Bebe Cool chickened out to battle Chameleone who was very ready for it.

Over the weekend, Bebe Cool was once again questioned about the battle claims and his response was striking.

The Feeling singer bragged about how he is not a coward, emphasizing that he braved over a million people who pelted him with bottles. He went ahead to stress out that he can’t fear to battle a person who has no music.

I don’t want you to put words in my mouth to say that Bebe Cool is a coward. I a person who doesn’t fear a million people who pelted me with bottles then how can I fear someone who has no music. Please don’t put Chameleone on suicide watch. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool stings Chameleone #UnCutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Monday, February 10, 2020

