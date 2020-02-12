We are glad to inform you that your Valentine’s Day celebration is going to be lit as Nigerian RnB superstar singer, Rudeboy has already set foot in Kampala city.

Rudeboy, real name Paul Okoye, who will be performing live at Lugogo Cricket Oval touched down at Entebbe International Airport at around 2am in the wee hours of Wednesday morning aboard the Rwanda Air.

The former member of the now-defunct P-Square group was accompanied by his band members who were received by Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi and his team.

On arrival, Rudeboy complained about a stressful journey as well as being jet-lagged and wished there was a private jet to ease on the transportation.

His Friday show will mark his second performance in Kampala after a period of five years since he last stepped on Ugandan soil together with his brother Peter Okoye while still as a duo.

I’ve been seeing so much love here in Uganda. Especially all my fans who couldn’t wait to see me. One thing I love about this time is – I came early. I can remember how they treated us back as P-Square. But now it’s Rudeboy and I know you guys are ready to reason with me and am taking it this time. Rudeboy

Speaking about the transition to a solo artist, Rudeboy hinted that musically, there have been no hurdles or tough challenges as yet reasoning that it’s still him.

He, however, stressed that the challenge has been with the fans but he is glad that their ears are gradually adopting to his sweet sound as he communicates something else to them.

Musically, there has been no challenge because it’s still me. The challenge was with fans but gradually, their ears are telling them something else. Rudeboy

The Fire Fire singer also confirmed how he will be performing the late Mowzey Radio’s Nakudata song live on stage as he will be paying tribute to the fallen Ugandan star singer.

It’s so unfortunate. He was my fan, and when I listened to his music, I also became his fan. He had a uniqueness when it came to his voice. Rudeboy

He added that one of the memories he has about Uganda, the last time he was here, he broke his rib while dancing and has quit dancing since then and now only concentrates on singing.

Below are more of the photos of his arrival:

