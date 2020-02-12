Red UG feature UK-based Ken K on ‘Nze Wuwo’ | VIDEO ALERT

Rising boy trio Red UG feature Ken K on a brand new song titled ‘Nze Wuwo’. They have finally released the visuals to the song and you will love it.

Red UG is a Ugandan singing trio comprised of; Edrine Mukwaya a.k.a Edrine Bronx, Yiga Johnson a.k.a Mickey, and Ntabazi Kazzi Alexander commonly known as Alex.

The trio joins forces with a UK-based upcoming Hip-hop Rapper Ken K on this new song titled ‘Nze Wuwo’ which when translated means ‘I Am Yours’.

Being an urban music genre group, Red UG have not forgotten their roots even in this new love song through which they go deep into their happy love story.

Nze Wuwo is an Afro-Zouk song produced by Andy Music and the video was shot and directed by Benson pro.

Watch the video below:

