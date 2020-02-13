B2C Ent. trio reach out to 3 months old baby suffering from Gastroschisis

Renown music trio B2C Entertainment group reached out to a three-months-old baby suffering from Gastroschisis with Shs 2.3 million as financial support for his operation.

The baby is reported to have been born with the defect of a swollen abdomen/ gastroschisis that needed an urgent operation that required a sum of Shs 3million but her family lacked the cash.

Photo by New Vision

The B2C trio extended their support to baby Miracle Kayiwa after her mum Foscal Kasimire appeared at different media platforms seeking assistance to save her child.

The Gutujja singers then ran to her rescue and also paid her rent arrears of Shs 300,000 to her landlord.

Gastroschisis is a situation where a baby’s intestines are found outside of the baby’s body, exiting through a hole beside the belly button. The hole can be small or large and sometimes other organs, such as the stomach and liver can also be found under the baby’s body.

B2C MusicUg run in to help a 3 months troubled #baby #Miracle with swollen abdomen who needs operation urgently…. Posted by RADIO 4 Uganda on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

