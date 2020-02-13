BEDRIDDEN: Zari and Diamond’s son Prince Nillan admitted in hospital

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz son Prince Nillan is critically ill and has been hospitalized.

The update comes in after Zari shared a photo on her Snapchat as Prince Nillan was receiving medication in the hospital after developing some fever. He is currently under the doctor’s care to ensure that he fully recovers.

Ms. Hassan captioned her post that read as “My Lilman Nee is down with fever“.

It should also be recalled that towards the end of 2019, Zari Hassan was also admitted to the hospital following a serious fever attack that she successfully recovered from.

Let’s join in prayer and wish Price Nillan a quick recovery!

Read Also: Diamond Platnumz excited after reunion with Zari’s kids