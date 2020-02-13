Chozen Blood signed under Source Management Record Label

Singer Patrick Musasizi alias Chozen Blood put pen to paper with Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega as he officially joined the Source Management Record Label.

More details reaching our news desk indicate that Chozen Blood has already recorded a song with Spice Diana dubbed Muntu Wange that will be released on Valentine’s Day.

Chozen Blood was previously signed under Team No Sleep (TNS) but fell out with Jeff Kiwa over matters best known to themselves.

After their bitter split, Chozen Blood was thumped at Sky Lounge though the case just vanished in the thin air.

Prior to inking a deal with Manager Roger, the Yitayo singer has been under Arafat’s hands as his manager together with Feffe Bussi.

Chozen Blood has now become the second artist to ditch Arafat after a year since Tip Swizzy dumped him to start his own Helicopter Ent. crew.

Read Also: Chozen Blood names Maddox Ssemanda as his favorite all-time Ugandan artist