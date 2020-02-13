Eddy Kenzo announces ‘Semyekozo-Tweyagale’ festival dates

Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has formally announced his ‘Semyekozo – Tweyagale’ festival dates.

The announcement has come in a week after he took to his social accounts and dropped a hint on how he was set to stage a festival in a post that read as,

BaSemyekozo Neba Namyekozo Abakolamu Tweyagale Mu Eddy Kenzo Festival Eddy Kenzo

BaSEMYEKOZO NEBA NAMYEKOZO ABAKOLAMU TWEYAGALE MU EDDY KENZO FESTIVAL. Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Tweyagale singer has today made it public that come 28th March is when his festival is set to happen though he did not disclose the venue and tax fee.

Hit after Hit Machine 28th March. Peace and Love Tweyagale #28th March Eddy Kenzo

Hit after Hit machine ❤ 28th March 🔥 Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

However, we will keep you in the know once Eddy Kenzo feels free to open up about the venue and tax fee.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo releases cheerful ‘Tweyagale’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT