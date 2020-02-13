I don’t think I will reunite with Mr. P soon – Rudeboy opens up

For those eagerly wishing to see celebrity Nigerian twin brothers Peter Okoye alias Mr. P and Paul Okoye a.k.a Rudeboy reunite, you will have to wait a little longer.

The time period we are talking about is at least five or more years. The revelation comes in after Rudeboy opened up on how it is still difficult for him to reconcile with Mr. P.

Speaking in an interview, Rudeboy honestly disclosed how it is hard for him to think about reuniting with his brother Peter Okoye. He went ahead to state that if it’s to happen it will be later.

Rudeboy and Mr. P while still performing as P-Square

The Fire Fire singer further explained that he made many mistakes in his life previously something that he currently doesn’t want to regret again before he assumed a period of like five years to settle his misunderstandings with Peter Okoye.

I don’t think it will happen. To be honest with you, I don’t thinks so. Even if it is gonna happen, it’s going to be later, later. I’ve made mistakes in my life that I don’t want to regret again. So when I say later later, it can be like five years and so years but very time soon, am going to say no. Rudeboy

Rudeboy, however, stressed that if it was for music, it would have been easy to talk about it but since it’s a family issue, he declined to utter any word about their differences.

