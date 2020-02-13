King Saha – Bebe Cool is not a legend, his music suffers a stunted growth

Ever since Bebe Cool rubbed Mansoor Ssemanda alias King Saha the wrong way, the Sala Puleesa singer seems to have started up a never to end beef in between themselves.

Firstly, King Saha claimed how the Wire Wire fame singer has only been successful in the music industry as a beggar.

The Kingslove Entertainment boss yet again threw more shade towards the Gagamel boss as he explained how his music career suffers a stunted growth.

As if that was not enough, King Saha went ahead to bash Bebe Cool emphasizing that he just disguises as a legend in the music industry yet the truth is he is not one.

Bebe Cool needs to start with clearing people who owe him. He also needs to stop judging people because I recently saw him claiming that he doesn’t know AgaNaga. So, If you see such a person who goes undermining people it’s a shame. Such people have families at their homes so it’s not good gesture. In fact, Bebe Cool’s music career hit a stunted growth. If he thinks he is a legend, he is just disguisesing as one and if not so he is lying to himself alone. King Saha

VIDEO: King Saha stings Bebe Cool again, advises the singer to act his age. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Read Also: “Bebe Cool is only successful as a beggar” – King Saha stings again