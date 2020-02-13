Princess Victoria Nkinzi excitingly says yes to Gareth Onyango

We are glad to inform you that Flames Events CEO, Gareth Onyango who proposed to his royal Buganda girlfriend, Princess Victoria Nkinzi has excitingly received a YES!

Early November last year, Onyango went on a knee to ask his now-fiancee to marry him at a restaurant in Thailand on her birthday. Since then we had not yet heard her response.

Just a few hours ago, Onyango excitedly revealed that she said yes to his marriage proposal through his Instagram account and now it is safe to say Onyango is a very happy man.

She said yes 💍 Onyango

Princess Nkinzi is the first daughter and second child of His Majesty Kabaka Mwenda Mutebi and a royal wedding is looming.

