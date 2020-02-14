Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba drop ‘Tonelabila’ | AUDIO

As lovers are busy celebrating Valentine’s day, Angella Katatumba and lover boy Daddy Andre have decided to take their relationship to a whole new level by dropping a new track.

Katatumba and Daddy Andre’s latest love song is dubbed Tonelabila which loosely translates to “Don’t Forget Me”.

According to Katatumba, Tonelabila is based on a true love story that is inspired by how she met Daddy Andre. In a recent interview, Katatumba explained that she fell in love with Daddy Andre while in the studio recording the song.

The two ended up falling for each other and the chemistry moved so fast among them before she went ahead to reveal that the song describes how beautiful love is when two hearts beat as one.

The song was written and produced by Daddy Andre and the video will be dropping soon. Listen to the audio below;

