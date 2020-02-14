The Hon. Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga is set to grace singer Rema Namakula’s third concert as the guest of honor tonight.

The update comes in after the Deep In Love singer opened up in an interview of how she is set to welcome Hon. Rebecca Kadaga as her chief guest at her concert.

Rema’s invitation to Hon. Kadaga also caused her to shift her concert from the Hotel Africana’s Nile hall to a bigger space at the hotel called People’s Space.

I chose the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga because she is a woman and she is doing quite very well and so impressive. In fact, she is a great inspirational to all women. I admire Hon.Rebecca Kadaga mostly because she chairs the paliament of Uganda that has executive men and makes the final decissions. You know. So, if I don’t borrow a leaf from such a woman who inspirational then I don’t know. Rema

Additionally to her concert, her ex-lover Eddy Kenzo has also shown support towards her show as he took to his socials and called upon her music fans to flock the venue in big numbers.

#NBSUncut VIDEO: Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to grace Rema’s Valentine’s Day concert. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Read Also: “I wish I could rebound my Kwanjula disco-light dress somewhere” – Rema