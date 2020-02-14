Rudeboy trashes rumors of having had an affair with Zari Hassan

Around April 2019, Wasafi Records boss Diamond Platnumz accused Zari Hassan of having had two affairs with Nigeria’s PSquare Peter Okoye and her personal trainer.

Diamond’s accusations were reasons as to why his relationship with the mother of his two children Prince Nillan and Princess Tiffah failed.

However, some fans of the now-defunct P-Square duo were not certain of whether it was Rudeboy or Mr. P who was accused of bedding Zari Hassan.

In an interview with NBS TV After 5 show, Rudeboy distanced himself from the allegations saying that it wasn’t him but Mr. P who was in the fuss as he reasoned that he has dreads yet his brother has no dreads.

Me and Zari? It’s the other King. It’s not me. We are cool. But let me clear it, it is not me. No no no. We are cool and we have known each other for a long time. The rumor that started spreading it is not me. Me I have dreads. Even when you go and check the news, the other one has no dreads and I have dreads. All in all, me and Zari we are cool. Rudeboy





Read Also: I Don’t Think I Will Reunite With Mr. P Soon – Rudeboy Opens Up