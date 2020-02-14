Spice Diana links up with Chozen Blood on ‘Muntu Wange’ | VIDEO

Since it is Valentine’s day, artists Spice Diana and Chozen Blood linked up on a new love song titled Muntu Wange that is set to be a banger among lovers.

“Muntu Wange” is a Luganda word that loosely translates as “My Personal Person”. Listening to the song, Chozen Blood and Spice Diana call upon lovers to show deep affection to each other.

In the video, the pair flash romantic, playful, and exquisite affection to one another as they enjoy life at the shores of a water body.

The audio was produced by Eli Arkhis whereas the video was shot and directed by Aaronaire On Set. Watch and rate the video below.

