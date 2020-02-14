Bantu Entertainment dancehall artist Vyper Ranking, has penned down a special, romantic, and heartfelt Valentine’s Day message to his crush Karole Kasita.

Vyper Ranking’s sweet-worded message comes just a few days since he took to his socials and tasked Karole Kasita to publicly reveal who her boyfriend is before Valentine’s day.

The Obuwoomi singer, however, stayed mute something that seems to have got the Munyigo singer thinking otherwise.

Since today is the D-day, Vyper Ranking jotted down how he wanted to gift the ranchy sexy singer with flowers but feared that they would get envious of her beauty.

This may sound cheesy, but I believe ur great. I wanted to buy u flowers, but I thought they might get envious of ur beauty. Life without U is just like a broken pencil. Pointless. Valentine’s Day can really mean to be tough to pipo without specia someone. Vyper Ranking

The latest development seems to be a confirmation that Vyper Ranking formally dumped Kapa Cat and now has set his sight on Karole Kasita.

