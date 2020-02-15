DRAMA: Rema and Chris Evans jokingly troll one another live on stage

On behalf of all those who graced singer Rema Namakula’s third concert in her music career, we can authoritatively say that they had a blast.

The show was extremely superb as the organizers well lit and decorated the venue that lived up to the billing.

The show that was graced by the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga as the chief guest also attracted many loaded music lovers from different works of life.

Around 8:30 pm after Rema’s hubby, Dr. Hamza Ssebunya had arrived at the venue in wild ululations, she descended from above and immediately kicked off with her exciting performances.

The drama got underway when Rema jokingly invited Chris Evans Kaweesi on stage by mocking the way he was hit on the head with a hammer 10 times leaving his head with only a few scratches.

Midway through their performance, Chris Evans also returned the favor as he joked about how Kenzo pleaded to Rema not to leave him but she eventually left.

In that due course, Rema threatened to drag Evans off stage till he pleaded but their chemistry on stage suggested that Rema was totally pissed off by Chris Evans’ joke as she refused to sing along the song.

It was an expensive joke but even Rema joked about the 10 hammers. Posted by Kakensa Media on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Read Also: Rema should stop putting hubby in showbiz before he’s snatched” -Nalebo