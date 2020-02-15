I wash my face eight times a day for a fair skin – Peter Ssematimba

For those who have difficulties with taking showers and making up, we are sorry this piece is not for you.

To those who love making up, especially the ladies and slay queens, we hope you will find Super FM CEO’s advice about making up very useful.

In an interview, the Busiro South MP opened up on how he washes his face eight times a day, something that caused a hullabaloo on social media.

He further disclosed how he works out a lot and does 2,000 sit-ups every early morning not forgetting to watch what he eats.

So many Ugandan’s always shy away when it comes to taking good care of themselves, especially men. You find them criticising good looks and yet even babes out there want men who look good. I take good care of myself because first of all I execrise at home. Every morning I now do 2,000 sit-ups everday, I ride a bicycle for a minimum of 45 minutes. Then I lift different muscle groups between Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I work out a lot, watch what I eat. I take care of skin because I shower, like I wash my face 8 times a day. Peter Ssematimba.

