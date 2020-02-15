Kabako survives injuring self, leaves VIP table shattered at Rudeboy’s show

Team No Sleep (TNS) energetic performer Ssenabulya Yusuf Roden, popularly known as Roden Y Kabako, narrowly survived injuring himself while performing at Rudeboy’s show at Cricket Oval last evening.

The incident happened as the Sabisubira singer was returning from the crowd and decided to step on one of the VIP tables to jump back on stage to perform alongside Sheebah Karungi.

Unfortunately, the weak table just collapsed and he narrowly survived having his legs injured.

Having survived that accident, he was a few later seen dancing with one of his legs raised to the stage and teasingly dancing with Sheebah.

Watch the clip below.

