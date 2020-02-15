Maro’s refreshing 10 years of music show attracts mammoth crowds

Former Vocal Police Entertainment CEO Ronald Magada alias Maro celebrated 10 years of Ugandan music as he held a successful show where he delivered a feel-good performance on Valentine’s Day.

As he had earlier promised at the press conference, the Genda Ewamwe singer did not disappoint his fans as he walked the talk by putting up a gripping performance as his fans screamed out loud on top of their voices.

Maro, who was in celebratory moods showed off his dexterous flows as he ran through his standout tracks that included Kamboyine, Embeera Zo, Mubbi Bubbi, Musaayi, Addicted among other jams.

Fans who flocked Maro’s show got excited by the bridge look-alike structure and many of them were seen taking selfies and photos for remembrance.

As he was about to get done with his performances, he expressed his gratitude to the audience, as well as his back up singers and the band plus the artists who joined him as he celebrated a decade in music.

Among the artists who escorted him included; The B2C trio, Alvin Keys, John Blaq, Vivian Tendo, and a few others.

