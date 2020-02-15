PHOTOS | Rudeboy delivers a powerhouse performance at Comedy Store

Nigerian superstar singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, delivered a powerhouse performance on Valentine’s Day celebrations at an event organized by Comedy Store Uganda.

The show where Rudeboy brought the house down was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval, a venue that he was performing at for the third time after a period of about five years since he had last stepped in the +256.

His performance was a hit as he put up an unforgettable tribute to the late Mowzey Radio when he wowed the crowd as he sang Nakudata nearly to perfection with Weasel who was later on joined by Jose Chameleone as they spiced up the show.

As Rudeboy was almost getting done with paying tribute to the late MowzeyRadio, he failed to control his emotions as tears rolled down his cheeks.

He went ahead to call upon the Ugandan media platforms to always support their own artists positively in that they can wave the Ugandan flag with pride in other countries.

Radio was a great guy but you know what i came to Uganda with a message. It is not all about coming here to perform…please, if you are working with a radio station, TV station, press media please am begging you guys no matter the problem you have with your artist please support them am begging you. I would love to see Chameleone, Navio, Bebe Cool, Cindy come and perform in Nigeria. Rudeboy

About Last Night SOLD Out Thank y’all for supporting My Broda Rudeboy 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 Mr Paul Thank you for keeping the love and Friendship for over 12 years now 👌🏼👊👊 Thank you for the tribute 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Too Much Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Radio & Weasel on Friday, February 14, 2020

The other performers who put up spirited performances were Eddy Kenzo, Clever J, Bebe Cool, Winnie Nwagi and Spice Diana.

Take a look at the photos of how the event went down.

