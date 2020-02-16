Don’t break my dad’s heart – Sheilah warns babe who sent her dad flowers

Former NTV THE BEAT presenter, Sheilah Carol Gashumba issued out a stern warning to a slay queen who gifted her dad with Valentine’s day flowers not to break his heart.

The all excited Sheilah went on to express how overwhelmed she was by the fact that her dad was gifted with flowers after a very long period of time without having someone he calls a lover.

As if that was not enough, she further questioned her dad about his wedding plans and other issues that are related to marital ceremonies.

However, her dad was quick to trash the allegations saying how the slay queen who gifted her with flowers is only her close and tight buddy.

Olalala!! Whoever did this for my dad needs a gift from me and I need to meet you because if you break his heart, we won’t be on good terms. What a beautiful surprise and I know how much you love flowers. Now when is the wedding? I’m happy for you dad!! Such a thoughtful girlfriend. Sheilah Gashumba

