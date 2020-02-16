‘Queen of Katwe’ actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa succumbs to brain cancer

Sad news coming in indicate that Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred as ‘Gloria’ in the widely sold-out movie ‘Queen of Katwe’ breathed her last on Saturday night.

The 15-year-old actress succumbed to brain cancer at TMR International Hospital in Naalya, Kampala and her body will be laid to rest at her dad’s home in Kabojja.

On 8th April 2019, we reported how the actress was in need of urgent help as she could no longer sit on her own because her limbs couldn’t support her head anymore.

By that time, the tumor was reportedly big, leaving the actress in unbearable pain and out of school which forced her mother to seek urgent help to take her to India for improved healthcare.

Nikita was first diagnosed with the tumor in 2016. The doctors then said that her tumor was located in a very delicate part of the brain.

Doctors at Platinum Hospital reported that the part of the brain that got affected by the tumor is responsible for the movement of limbs, eyesight, and speech.

They hence referred her to India where she received surgery initially.

Shortly after, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent two radiation procedures in July 2016 with the help of Rachel Asiimwe Waligwa.

In February 2017, she was declared cancer-free, the same year that her mother was diagnosed with cancer but was given a life span of two months.

Glad enough, her mother is still breathing to-date but in a sorrow state having lost her daughter to cancer.

May her soul rest in peace and the good Lord strengthen her family.

