Sheebah and Fik Fameica return with highlife ‘Tevunya’ visuals | VIDEO

Team No Sleep goddess Sheebah Karungi joined forces with Fresh Gang CEO Fik Fameica to drop a brand new explosive video dubbed Tevunya.

The smooth, highlife-tinged song contains a bold love message that both artists send to one other. They go on to compliment each other as they both reveal how each was the only missing link to match-up their love affairs.

While watching the amazing video, one will be entertained by how Sheebah and Fik Fameica dare and tease each other.

The audio was produced by producer Artin and the lit video was shot and directed by ZygaPhix. Watch the video below;

