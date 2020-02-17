Last week, we informed you of how singer Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga was in trouble after failing to fulfill his side of the bargain in a social media pages verification deal with top Digital Marketing Experts.

Brand Empire – a digital marketing company that Kalifah AgaNaga hired to handle his socials – hacked into and repossessed his accounts over failure to clear payments after verifying his pages.

Having failed to come to terms, the Ndabilawa singer asked Brand Empire to scrap their verification badges off his accounts if they wished reasoning that he doesn’t need them anymore but rather wants his accounts back.

Kalifah AgaNaga’s manager now claims that the social media handlers changed the passwords to his singer’s emails and social media accounts and sold them to city comedian Patrick ‘Salvador’ Idringi.

He based his accusations on statements that comedians do not have big numbers on social media and hence only look forward to cheating artists who have built a large following.

The guy changed all passwords. He came to Kalifah and told him that he handles Hon. Zaake and Salvador’s accounts. Then Kalifah trusted him with his passwords. If you demand someone do you take away their business? Comedians don’t have numbers on social media so that’s what they do and cheat artists. Kalifah Aganaga’s Manager

He went ahead to explain that it is now three months since Aganaga’s YouTube channel, which was paying $150 monthly, was hacked into and they no longer receive the revenue from the app.

Kalifah Aganaga has now filed a case at Lungujja Police Station and intends to sue Brand Empire for Computer Misuse.

Related Story: Kalifah Aganaga loses accounts as he fails to pay social media-handlers