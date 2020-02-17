Are Ugandans now ready for multi concerts on the same date?

On Valentine’s Day, several concerts took place around Kampala and to many people’s surprise, all were successful. Are Ugandans now ready for multi concerts on the same day?

14th February is widely known as the day for lovers to express fondness for each other in a special way and in Uganda it’s a season for several performers to showcase their art around the country.

In Kampala alone, five top celebrities were holding shows on the same day including star performances from top African entertainers at Kololo Airstrip and Lugogo Cricket Oval.

At Kololo Airstrip, Patrick Salvado was holding his Africa Laughs Season 5 show. Tanzanian singer Harmonize and a couple of Kenyan comedians including Eric Omondi performed at the hugely attended event.

Harmonize performs at Kololo Airstrip

On the same night, Salvado’s close rival Alex Muhangi was also holding his show dubbed Rudeboy Live in Kampala at Lugogo Cricket Oval where the Nigerian singer Rudeboy performed for mammoth crowds.

Elsewhere, Mrs. Rema Namakula Ssebunya held her concert at Hotel Africana. By a margin, it was a successful show and she turned heads with her performance, outfits, and the presence of Dr. Hamza Ssebunya of course.

Rema left heads turning with her performance at Hotel Africana

Sheebah Karungi teamed up with David Lutalo at Freedom City – a venue which had formerly been filled to the brim by Spice Diana in January – and the pair also received some love and support from their fans.

R&B Kyabazinga Maro Ronald’s show registered reasonable crowds at Mestil Hotel as fellow artistes also turned up to show support to the soft-spoken singer.

Despite fears that MC Kats’ show would be the flop of the day, several of his followers and fans turned up in large numbers at Texas Lounge in Nsambya and he must have walked back home a happy man as well.

In the past, this was a dream far-fetched for shows of such a magnitude to register success having been organized on the same date. Well, it turns out that Ugandans are ready to support their stars when called upon as each commands their following.

These are great signs for the future of Ugandan entertainment and a positive call for all entertainers to do whatever is possible to keep their fans entertained.

