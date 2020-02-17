Legendary Jamaican superstar singer Buju Banton lit up Kenya as he was joined on stage by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Buju Banton performed at the NRGwave Festival at the Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi at the much anticipated Reggae fest.

The Jamaican music icon took a break during his performance and invited Bobi Wine on stage to perform their collaboration for the first time ever, an act that made revelers go gaga.

The pair performed their latest track dubbed Bullet or Ballot amidst wild cheers from the crowd as they preached words of African freedom fighters in Nairobi.

Before performing together, the pair first had a meet up art which they shared a couple of ideas concerning African politics, welfare and need for freedom.

Watch the video below:

One individual may die like nelson mandera did die but that idea will after his death incarnate its self in a thousand… Posted by Tuff B on Sunday, February 16, 2020

