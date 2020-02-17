Self-styled Life of the Party Etania Mutoni is never shy to show off her assets, not even when she is far away from home. She was on a spree while in Dubai over the weekend and we have some photos for you.

You must have probably heard the name Etania being mentioned a couple of times before. From rumors that she is Jeff Kiwa’s girlfriend to being the face of the Nyege Nyege Festival, she is well-known in the social entertainment circles.

She gained major popularity in December 2017 when she found her way onto stage as Wizkid performed and embraced him so tightly that it took a huge bouncer to take her off the Nigerian star.

Etania, an employee at Talent Africa and Muchachos Uganda, is a darling for several Ugandan youths on Instagram and Snapchat where she shares her daily lifestyle.

She has slowly gathered a following on the social media apps and she decided to feed her followers on some eye candy on Valentine’s Day as she displayed photos of herself in a knicker only covering her boobs with her bare hands.

