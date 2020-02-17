I’ve only been heartbroken once – Jose Chameleone

Coming back from the Valentine’s weekend, some lovers were left in tears as their relationships broke-up while others just strengthened and mended their bonds.

Prior to celebrating the popularized day of lovers, Leone Island Music Empire boss Jose Chameleone shared his past experience about the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

In an interview, the Baliwa singer shared how he has only been heartbroken just once by his first girlfriend identified as Lillian.

Before he explained why he was heartbroken and dumped, he first jokingly bragged of how impossible it is to chuck him reasoning that he is rich in love and is the one to break women’s hearts.

However, on a serious note, Chameleone revealed that the first time he was heartbroken was on Valentine’s day. This was after he had made a plan with his girlfriend to turn up at 10:00 am but she didn’t.

I’ve never been chucked before. It’s even impossible to chuck me. In fact, I’m rich in love and an expert in love affairs but I also have those that I dumped. Anyway, on a serious note, I’ve only been chucked just once in my entire life time and that was my first girlfriend who chucked me. It was even Valentine’s day. We had to meet earlier on like at 10 or 11 am in the morning but she didn’t turn up. She later showed face at around midnight. When she came, she was smelling nice perfumes and I asked her where she was from but she started beating around the bush. When I insisted that she was lying to me, she got pissed and started claiming that I wanted to beat her. In the process she left as if she was going home. I immediately got on a boda-boda and followed her. On reaching their home, she wasn’t there. Then as I sat at a neighbor’s veranda because I had no transport to take me back home, at around 3am, she comes back. She comes out of a BMW with her date from Valentines’s celebrations then I see them hug and peck each other. I patiently waited for her. So as she was approaching her home, I called her “Lillian”, she made a loud alarm and ran away but I insisted on her and I even started crying. She abused me that I look like ghost and she dumped me. Jose Chameleone

Omuwala eyancanga ku valentayini siri mwerabira- Chameleone. Gwe Valentayini ki gyotalyerabira? Posted by Bukedde on Thursday, February 13, 2020

