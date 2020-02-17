Ugandan Dancehall sensation John Blaq features Nigerian singer Slim Prince on this brand new song titled ‘Oli Wamanyi’. The visuals are out and you can watch them here first:

Slim Prince has been in the country for weeks on a stay which has seen him perform at various shows where his close friend Winnie Nwagi has been booked to perform.

The Nigerian thrilled Ugandans with his ‘Fire Dancer’ collabo with the Swangz Avenue songstress and he returns to the Ugandan charts with yet another collabo this time featuring John Blaq.

‘Oli Wamanyi’ is a Luganda statement translated to mean ‘You’re Powerful’. It is often used to also refer to a woman who is so beautiful and attractive. The lyrics to the song also go down that line.

The video was directed by Black Magic Films’ Greym. Shot in Kampala, the video features exciting scenes and John Blaq shows off his body yet again. Catch it here:

