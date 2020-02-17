For an average youth and music lover in East Africa, the mention of the name Nameless brings about excitement and sweet memories flooding from the past. The case was not any different for marketeer Urban Ratibu.

Over the weekend, Bad Black hosted the Side Chicks party at La Paroni’s Bar along Parliamentary Avenue. Kenyan music icon David Mathenge a.k.a Nameless headlined the show.

Nameless performs at La Paroni’s

Prior to the event however, the publicist and marketeer of the night Urban Ratibu shared a light moment with Bad Black and Nameless during an interview on NBS TV’s KURT show and he wasn’t left the same.

Taking to his social media, Ratibu revealed how it was such a sweet feeling sitting with Nameless on the same show yet he grew up listening to the latter’s music.

Was a good vibe sitting with Nameless yesterday. Grew up loving this guy’s music. Urban Ratibu

Ratibu went ahead and shared more videos about the day including one where he is riding with his longtime friend Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black.

Nameless is regarded one of the modern music pioneers in Kenya alongside his wife Wahu Kagwi. He is still an active performer and boasts a huge fan base across Africa.

