Step Up your Viewing Experience with DStv and GOtv’s new Campaign

The Festive season may be over but DStv and GOtv are still in the spirit of giving with the Step Up offer which gives loyal customers more reason to stay connected in the new year.

Pay your DStv and GOtv subscriptions on time and score an upgrade to a higher package at no extra cost!

From Wednesday 15th January until Friday 29th February, active and disconnected DStv Contact Plus, Compact, Access and Family customers will be bumped up to a higher package for 30 days of access to a wider viewing experience.

The same offer goes to GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers who pay for their their current package in time.

Sauya Nakayiga, the Head of Retention MultiChoice Uganda revealed that the campaign is to give back and show loyalty to customers and how much they understand the economic pressures as the year starts.

MultiChoice’s mission is to put our customers at the heart of everything we do. This offer is just one of the ways in which we want to show our loyal customers that we value them. We understand the economic pressures that the beginning of the year can bring, and this is a great opportunity to enrich lives with access to additional quality entertainment on us. Sauya Nakayiga | Head of Retention, MultiChoice Uganda

The announcement of the Step Up campaign comes after the DStv Tweyanziza and Ssasanya Amajja campaigns which were announced with the strain of January budgets on DStv and GOtv customers in mind.

With all the offers we have given our customers, our aim is to ease the strain of January on them in whatever way possible, to ensure that they can still afford to enjoy their favorite entertainment during this time period. Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda

Active DStv customers on Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access and GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers can take advantage of this offer to sample the entertainment available on higher packages by paying their subscription on time.

Customers who are currently disconnected can simply reconnect during the offer period to benefit.

DStv and GOtv customers will be able to enjoy a wide array of content on their boosted offering including world-class sporting action alongside exciting local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music, news and kids’ entertainment for much less.

For more information on this limited offer as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com.

