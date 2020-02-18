Aziz Azion fired me, he has never called me back again – Eddy Kenzo

Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has responded to singer Aziz Azion’s claims of how he paved the way for him to hit stardom and eventually forgot about him.

In Eddy Kenzo’s reply, he explained how he got a misunderstanding with Aziz Azion who was by then doing well musically and chased him.

The Tweyagale singer went on to reveal that from that moment Aziz Azion chased him and told him never to show his face again adding that since then he has never called him back.

The Big Talent CEO opened up about his relationship with the My Oxygen singer following his recent claims of how he only heaps praise upon Bobi Wine and Mikie Wine for aiding him in his music career but ignores him a lot.

I started my music career with Aziz and on the way when I had just done my song titled Lonely, we got a misunderstanding and he fired me. In fact, he told me never ever to cross or appear in his face again. Since then he has never called me to go back. Eddy Kenzo

