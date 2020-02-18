Currently, singer Rema Namakula’s relationship with husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya is the main talk in town following the incidents that happened over the weekend.

Many of her followers, fans, and media critics came out and gave their views about her interrupting her husband’s media interview just moments when she got done with her Valentine’s day concert.

Some reasoned that Rema should keep her husband Dr. Ssebunya out of the limelight before he is snatched away from her. Mukono Woman MP Hon Betty Nambooze Bakireke also wrote a letter to Rema advising her to let Dr. Ssebunya perform his hospital duties in peace.

Following the heavy backlash from the public, Halima Namakula, who is Rema’s mentor who turned ‘mum’ has promised to advise Rema Namakula on how to keep her husband out of showbiz.

Before she promised to equip Rema with tips on how to keep her husband out of the limelight, she first demanded her daughter urging the public to back off their relationship and let them enjoy their shine.

Halima Namakula also added that the couple is still young and fresh in love and therefore should be allowed to do what makes them happy and feel at peace.

A man is the one who leads the home and not the woman. What we want to see is that Dr. Ssebunya comes to attend shows and enjoy without being interviewed by journalists. I think we should let them enjoy their moment because they are still young as well deep in love. We need to move on and talk about other issues. Halima Namakula

Halimah Namakula has defended Rema's relationship saying, that the singer is young and in love. However, she has… Posted by SPARK TV on Monday, February 17, 2020

