Universal Music Group songstress Irene Ntale is ready to become someone’s woman before this year ends. Having given an ultimatum last year, she is looking forward to belonging to one lucky guy before the end of 2020.

For the women that have battled with affairs of the heart most in recent years, Irene Ntale does not fall far off the list. Without much to be affirmed about her love-life, the rumors have always pinned her as yet another celebrity who has suffered looking for love.

The former Swangz Avenue songstress has never come out to publicly acclaim her love for someone and despite a few leads in the gossip columns, her man is not known to most – if she has one anyway.

Well, all that might become history very soon. In October 2019, the Namba singer gave an ultimatum to all men who might have strong feelings for her to make sure that she gets married before 2021.

Several critics had it that she was just bowing to the pressure created by the Eddy Kenzo-Rema Namakula situation as the latter eventually got married to Dr. Hamzah Ssebunya.

Whether the thought still holds relevance or not, Irene Ntale get’s the thrills each time she thinks of love and she feels she will bee engaged this year as she revealed through her Twitter account.

I’m gonna get engaged this year. I feel it 😊 — Ntale (@Irenentale) February 17, 2020

It’s high time she got someone to keep her warm through the cold night. We wish her well.

