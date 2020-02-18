Parliament meets Triplets Ghetto Kids Shs114m pledge to save their house

Rt Hon Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and the Parliament of Uganda has met the Shs114 million pledge it made to the Triplets Ghetto Kids towards the saving of their Makindye home.

The pledge is meant to cover a debt that the youngsters have over a house they acquired but partly paid for and had a balance of Shs 100million to clear. The home is located along Salaama road.

The dummy check was today afternoon handed to the Triplets Ghetto Kids by Hon Rebecca Kadaga after the MPs fulfilled their 2019 December 19th promise.

Basing to the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige, the MPs raised a total of Shs 114,250,000, of which Shs 100 million will go towards clearing the owner, Manisul Ssekatawa, and Shs 14,250,000 is meant for the Ghetto Kids’ welfare.

Upon receiving the dummy check, the all excited Triplets Ghetto Kids quickly took to their socials to pour out thanks to the Speaker of Parliament and the MPs for saving their home.

The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness, with this, We have an unexplainable feeling, gratitude towards which we express to RT Hon Rebecca Kadaga and the Uganda Parliament at large. We as the Triplets Ghetto Kids made a call for help as we were in danger of losing our home, Rt Hon Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, a parent she is, extended her helping hand towards our call and Ugandan parliament as well by offering to fundraise towards clearing our debt. It shall always be remembered and shall be engraved unto us as the Triplets Ghetto kids that RT Hon Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and the 10th parliament offered to put a roof under our heads. We shall forever be grateful for this. No words can really describe how much joy we have for this. This has motivated us, even more, to take our talents to even more greatness and work harder. We want to make a pledge to the Ugandan parliament and Uganda at large, that we shall always raise the Ugandan flag very up high. We Would like to thank everyone who has been part of this Course: Artists, Media Personalities, Bloggers, Comedians, Fellow Dancers, Freedom City Management, not Forgetting you our Lovely Fans to the End We Love you all and May the Almighty God Bless you Triplets Ghetto Kids

