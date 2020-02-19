Alexandar Bagonza alias A Pass has elicited mixed reactions from his fans and followers after he boldly told them never to compare him with multi-talented Singer and Producer Daddy Andre.

A Pass triggered the reviews after a one Twitter user posted claiming how he once told music lovers that Daddy Andre is far off better than him.

When the Nkwagala singer came across the post, he was quick to reply noting how he also appreciates Daddy Andre’s talent. He, however, went ahead to ask fans never to compare him to Andre.

He advised them to appreciate Andre without drawing comparisons reasoning that pitting Andre against him is not wise at all. A Pass reminded the followers of how he is the president of Ugandan music.

Daddy Andre is a very talented guy but sizing him up with me is not wise. Appreciate him alone without comparing him to the president of Ugandan music. A Pass

The sub-tweet sparked more hurly-burly as some of his followers questioned what could have happened to Jose Chameleone who is widely acclaimed the king of Ugandan music.

A Pass replied saying that Chameleone knows who the real president of Ugandan music is. He stung the tweeps further claiming that some of them don’t belong to the Twitter App but Facebook.

