If you’re a lover of sci-fi movies, just book the set date, later in February 2020, to catch this thrilling brand new documentary film titled ‘2030’.

‘2030’ is a sci-fi documentary film featuring director Johnny Boston’s thrilling chronicle of the reanimation of famed futurist FM-2030.

The much anticipated film will be released on-demand and on multiple digital platforms on February 25th 2020. You gotta be excited about this one.

What’s the movie about?

Fereidoun M. Esfandiary was a world-renowned author, futurist, and is considered the father of Transhumanism. Esfandiary changed his name to FM-2030 to reflect his convictions that conventional names define a person’s past while the year 2030 would represent, in his words, “a magical time…we will be ageless…2030 is a dream and a goal.”

FM-2030 authored several books and believed the future would be filled with technological advances that would solve humanity’s most perplexing ills and predicted innovations like gene therapy, 3D printing, telebanking, and on-line shopping. After his death in 1999, FM had his brain cryogenically preserved for a future awakening.

Filmmaker Johnny Boston was only 10 years old when he first met FM, a meeting that evolved into a lifelong friendship. Years later, Johnny learns that scientists are going to attempt the world’s first reanimation with FM’s cryopreserved brain.

Johnny Boston

While at times filled with conflicted motivations and ambivalence, Johnny fights to document the reanimation; ‘2030’ chronicles that journey.

‘2030’ is an engaging docu-drama with thriller and sci-fi flourishes that seeks to answer the deeply philosophical question “What will it mean to be human to live in a world where no one dies?”

Directed and produced by Johnny Boston, ‘2030’ is also produced by Flora Schnall, Melissa Chesman, Zev Greenfield, Jason Hefter, Christine Fulton, and Pamela Lubell.

Johnny Boston has had film festival success at Woodstock Film Festival 2018, Ridgefield Independent Film Festival 2018, London International Filmmaker Festival 2019, New Media Film Festival 2019, and Snowdance Independent Film Festival 2020 (for trailer).

Watch the official trailer of the movie here:

