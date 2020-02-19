Loukman Ali’s film ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper‘ will start showing in Cinemas on April 18th 2020. It features top Ugandan Actors and Actresses.

Considered, by many, “the first of its kind”, the brand new Ugandan movie is Directed by Loukman Ali of Loukout Films. Loukman, who started out as a sketch artist, graphic designer, and motion graphics artist is now an established Ugandan filmmaker.

In ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’, a man reappears after being kidnapped but you’d never believe his story.

The star-studded cast features Michael Wawuyo Jr, Michael Wawuyo, Maurice Kirya, Gladys Oyenbot, Rehema Nanfuka, Philip Luswata, among others.

The film is one that most Ugandans are really fired up to watch because it was shot in the +256 and features the famous local actors. Watch the trailer below:

The trailer has already received the much desired hype from local celebrities and movie fans on social media with several crossing fingers as they await to catch the full movie when it premieres.

GIRL IN A YELLOW JUMPER

I feel proud to share with you the first full trailer of a Ugandan production feature film GIRL IN A YELLOW JUMPER by my friend @loukman_ali anxiously waiting for the premiere. #Film Follow #Girlinayellowjumper #Uganda pic.twitter.com/lAAvxxryca — GNL ZΛMBΛ ♕ (@therealGnlzamba) February 19, 2020

