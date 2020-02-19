Sipapa thrown out of rentals over failure to clear arrears accruing to Shs7m

City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa was sent packing after his landlord evicted him out the house which he has been renting over failure to clear his arrears accruing to Shs 7,000,000.

According to his landlord, Sipapa started renting the house about two years ago on an agreement of a five-year duration at a fee of Shs1m per month. He immediately paid him Shs6m for six months as the first installment.

Sipapa’s payment methods however later became complicated and it was always a tag of war to make him clear his arrears. Reportedly, the self–styled music promoter and city tycoon last cleared his rent arrears in July 2019.

Since then, Sipapa has been dodging the landlord and made communication impossible. When the landlord tried calling Sipapa’s phone numbers, they were hardly available and when available, Sipapa could hand the phone to his workers to talk to the landlord.

After being tossed up and down for seven months, the landlord decided to evict him. This also comes just a few months after Sipapa visited the State House and had a chat with President Museveni.

His landlord added that inclusive of water and electricity bills, Sipapa’s bill amounts to Shs 25,000,000 million.

