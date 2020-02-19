LJ Music CEO Lydia Jazmine returns to the music charts with a brand new song titled ‘Nkwateko’. Watch the new official video here:

Despite having vocals that most female artistes die for, Lydia Jazmine has not been as actively involved musically of late. She has however managed to stay relevant through her social media where she shares photos of her beautiful body on a daily basis.

It has been a slow start to 2020 for Lydia Jazmine and despite having a new management, not much of her music has made it to the top spots on most charts.

Perhaps that can become a story of the past with her new song titled ‘Nkwateko’ which when translated means ‘Let Me Touch’.

The audio was produced by D’Mario and Lydia Jazmine continues to express her vocal prowess as well as lyrical maturity in this song.

Shot on one location, the video was directed by Swaif M. As usual, the songstress shows off some curves with the exposing outfits doing justice to her curvaceous body.

Watch the video here:

