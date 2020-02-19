With teary eyes and a shaky voice, Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso recorded a live video in which he narrated his near-death experience after being attacked, beaten and stabbed while in South Africa.

Pallaso has been in South Africa for a couple of days where he traveled to perform and shoot new music videos.

According to the video accessed by this website, the singer reveals that as he was traveling with his friend on Wednesday evening, their car was attacked by unknown people who seemed to be protesting.

He managed to escape when the crowd of about 100 people tried to break into the car but he was closed down and beaten severely. He managed to escape their grip and ran into hiding at a garage in a yet to be identified school.

Pallaso says that he is not certain whether his friend known as Kiwunya Fred is still alive because he left him in the car immediately he was attacked.

They beat me up real bad. I fell down, I was stabbed. As I tried to run I was hit by a car. I tried to ask for help from the owner of the car but he just drove off so I kept running with people chasing me with machetes. They pulled my hair and beat me up. Xenophobia is real. I am not sure I’ll leave this place alive because I’m still in hiding. Pallaso

Pallaso reveals that he even tried asking for help from a policemen by the roadside but they didn’t care at all so he had to run to save his dear life.

According to Jose Chameleone, Pallaso’s elder brother, Pallaso was shooting a music video when he was attacked by a group of unknown people. The Leone Island boss has asked people to pray for his brother as they try to help him stay alive.

Watch the full video of Pallaso explaining what happened below:

