Multi-talented American producer Swizz Beatz, real name Kassem Dean, has shown interest in Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz’s latest song dubbed Gere.

The song attracted Swizz Beatz’s attention after Diamond shared the video on his Instagram page. Swizz came across the post and requested the Tanzanian crooner to send him it to him immediately.

Send me this ASAP‼️‼️‼️ therealswizz

Swizz Beatz who started out his music career as a DJ has today posted the video on his Instagram account captioned as;

I’m feeling this Zone also!!! Global mindset. My brother SIMBA .I’m always in a diff Zone… therealswizz

Diamond and Tanasha’s song Gere is loosely translated to mean ‘jealous’. The power couple sings about how people are envious and jealous of their relationship and have evil intentions to bring it down.

On listening to the song further, Tanasha cautions Diamond from cheating and tells the other ladies to keep away from him since the WCB chief is her baby daddy.

