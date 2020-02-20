The next in line to retaliate against social media dwellers after Angella Katatumba might be BBS presenter Tashi Hubby who faced their wrath when she appeared to be wearing a jacket with a cloth tag still attached.

The social media streets have no empathy and kind words for anyone who will expose their faults knowingly or unconsciously.

During an interview with Eddy Kenzo as the latter launched his Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo Airstrip on Tuesday, BBS Telefayina presenter Tashi Hubby who was wearing a pinkish jacket was not aware that the cloth tag was showing.

A photo showing the tag was then shared across social media as people roasted the beautiful and curvaceous presenter quoting the saying; “You can get someone out of the ghetto but you can’t take the ghetto out of them.”

Most celebrities rent out clothes from stores and probably that is why the tag was still on the jacket because these clothes have to be returned to the stores undamaged. We can give a benefit of doubt.

