I can’t date a celebrity, I fear to be under pressure – Bruno K

Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K is among the many humans who dread to fall in love with celebrities for reasons of fearing to be heartbroken.

The Drink One For The Road singer has recently been under the spot for allegedly being involved in a romantic relationship with NTV News anchor Faridah Nakazibwe something that did not go down well with him.

He has made several interviews to distance himself from the allegations and in one of his defensive interview, he has opened up on how he fears to date celebrities.

He goes on to emphasize that dating a celebrity would cause him more pressure yet he is already under pressure.

I can’t date a woman who is celebrity. That’s very hard for me. I don’t want to be under pressure because of dating a celebrity. I’m already under pressure and when I add on a celebrity woman to give me more pressure, I can’t handle that. Bruno K

Bruno K atangaaza ku byokuganza Farida Nakazibwe Bruno k ayogedde ku byo kusuza Farida Nakazibwe mu kazigo ke e Nankulabye. Posted by Ku Stage on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

